PTI Came To Power Through People's Mandate, Would Complete Term: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf came to power through the votes of the masses and it would complete its constitutional tenure.

In a statement in reaction to the media talk of PML-N leader Maryam Safdar, he said that she was part of the lost caravan.

He said that the opposition had held seven long marches, but they were being humiliated time and again.

Nawaz Sharif was a certified thief and robber and corruption had been proved against him, he said.

The minister said that Supreme Court had disqualified Nawaz Sharif, who will have to return to face accountability cases.

Farrukh said Nawaz Sharif had not got any medical treatment in London and became an absconder to escape accountability process.

He said the government was ready to give Nawaz Sharif return ticket but his place was Adiala Jail.

"Nawaz Sharif will have to return to the country and give an account of his corruption and looted wealth", he said.

He said that fighting was going on inside PML-N as its leaders were trying to bring down each other.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif wanted to politically harm Maryam Safdar and she also wants to harm Shahbaz Sharif.

He said four more leaders of PML-N have come forward who want to replace party leadership.

Farrukh opined that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only obstacle in the way of PML-N because in the past they used to get NROs.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said was standing firm against corruption and the PML-N leaders would not get any relaxation.

He said that according to the claims of PML-N leadership, the PTI government was supposed to fall last December, but it have completed 3 and a half years and would complete its term.

