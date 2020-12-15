PTI came to power to eliminate corruption: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came to power with a mandate to eliminate corruption and the mission of the government was to eradicate corrupt elements from society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came to power with a mandate to eliminate corruption and the mission of the government was to eradicate corrupt elements from society.

Addressing the joint press conference along with Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun at Directorate General of Public Relation office, she said the promise of Prime Minister Imran Khan to maintain the supremacy of law would be fulfilled at any cost.

Dr Firdous said on the one hand, signs of defeat were clearly reflected from 'Calibri Queen's' face and on the other hand, the corrupt gang of opposition was giving clarifications for their failed public meeting to get public sympathy. She maintained the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should leave the politics of vested interests and come to table to resolve peoples' problems.

Dr Firdous said that the 'Calibri Queen's' bondmaid was pointing the finger at the government after the failure of Lahore public meeting. She said the government did not obstruct the meeting but Maryam Nawaz was furious with the media personnel for telling the truth and showing the reality of flop show of PDM. She said the case registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers and organizers of the meeting included various clauses relating to destruction of public assets, forcible entry through the gate of Minar-e-Pakistan and damage to government property. She said that the government was not in quarrel with PDM leaders but only ensuring the supremacy of law and those who violated law would be held accountable. By registering cases against those who violated the law, the government had done its job and now the cases would proceed against the lawbreakers, she added.

Regarding Bilawal's meeting with Shehbaz Sharif, she said that Bilawal should have spoken to the PML-N president first instead of vice president as now he had seen the consequences of giving importance to the vice president.

She said that politics of Maryam Safdar was now limited to Jati Umra as she failed to gain public support during the Lahore meeting. She said the PML-N damaged the sanctity of Minar-e-Pakistan after desecrating Quaid's mausoleum. She said the PDM leadership was using its rhetoric as a poisonous weapon against Pakistan. On the one hand, the government was working on the welfare schemes of the people and on the other hand, opposition was promoting the narrative of chaos and conflict, she added. She said that resignations needed courage but opposition did not have this courage.

Raja Yasir Humayun said the PTI government not only established five new universities in such a short span of time but also provided funds to universities set up by the N-League government and made them functional by approving their regulations. He announced that four more universities would become functional in Punjab soon.

Responding to a criticism by Maryam Nawaz for not building new universities, Raja Yasir Humayun said that Maryam Nawaz was ignorant of history and was distorting the facts because during the ten-year rule of N-League, the education sector was completely ignored and universities were limited to announcements only and not a single international standard university could be established in the province. He said the charters of some universities were approved but they were neither funded nor regulated due to which these universities could not become fully functional.

Responding to allegations by PDM leaders that the people of Punjab supported the British and other invaders, Raja Yasir said the people of Punjab were lively and they embraced everyone. He mentioned,"Punjab has always played an important role in history as whoever comes to Punjab becomes a Punjabi."