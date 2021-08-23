PTI campaign for Cantt board elections in full swing

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) campaign was in full swing for Cantonment Board (CB) elections to be held on September 12

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) campaign was in full swing for Cantonment Board (CB) elections to be held on September 12.

In this regard City President PTI, Syed Qasim Ali Shah and Secretary General, Member Provincial Assembly, Malik Wajid on Monday chaired a meeting to finalize the election strategy.

Addressing the meeting Malik Wajid said they would address all issues of people being faced by the residents of cantonment board areas.

He informed that PTI city leadership started door to door campaign along with the party candidate Mohammad Waris from ward 3, Ilyas Khan from Ward 4, Usaid Sethi from Ward 5 and Momin Rashid from Ward 1.

The PTI leadership including Member National Assembly, Sher Ali Arbab met with traders and business community leaders to seek their support in the up coming elections.

The traders and business community assured their full support to PTI candidate keeping in view the performance of PTI government.