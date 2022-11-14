PTI can not blackmail govt with petty tactics: Hina Bhutt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hina Pervaiz Bhutt Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership could not blackmail the coalition government by using petty tactics.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that Imran Khan always attacked on national institutions and foreign funded 'Khan Sahib' was an anti-state person and a direct security threat for institutions.

She gave a clear message to Imran Khan that the government would not be blackmailed by any pressure, adding, the rule of law would be ensured.

Replying to a question, she criticized the PTI chairman Imran Khan for causing great damage to Pakistan's foreign policy and economy.

Pakistan's relations with neighboring countries have improved, adding, there was a big difference between six months ago and today's Pakistan.

Niazi had launched in politics to "create anarchy and destruction", adding, during his over three-and-a-half-year rule the country's economy reached the brink of destruction only.