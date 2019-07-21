PTI candidate Ajmal Khan wins PK-101 Bajaur-II seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the unofficial result of PK-101 Bajaur-II, declaring Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate Ajmal Khan as winning candidate with 12,194 votes.

According to results issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Jamat-i-Islami candidate Sahibzada Haroon-ur-Rasheed secured 10,468 votes to grab second position while ANP candidate Laali Shah achieved third position with 6,301 votes.

JUI-F candidate Ahmed Zeb Khan got 4,827 votes, Pakistan peoples Party Parliamentarian candidate Muhammad Anees Khan received 5,920 votes.

Overall turnout remained 29.30 percent as 47,187 out of 161,047 registered voters of the constituency used their right to franchise at 103 polling stations, while 829 votes were rejected.