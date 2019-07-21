UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Candidate Ajmal Khan Wins PK-101 Bajaur-II Seat

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 02:30 PM

PTI candidate Ajmal Khan wins PK-101 Bajaur-II seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the unofficial result of PK-101 Bajaur-II, declaring Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate Ajmal Khan as winning candidate with 12,194 votes.

According to results issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Jamat-i-Islami candidate Sahibzada Haroon-ur-Rasheed secured 10,468 votes to grab second position while ANP candidate Laali Shah achieved third position with 6,301 votes.

JUI-F candidate Ahmed Zeb Khan got 4,827 votes, Pakistan peoples Party Parliamentarian candidate Muhammad Anees Khan received 5,920 votes.

Overall turnout remained 29.30 percent as 47,187 out of 161,047 registered voters of the constituency used their right to franchise at 103 polling stations, while 829 votes were rejected.

Related Topics

Pakistan Awami National Party Election Commission Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 21, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

17 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

19 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

19 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.