ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Candidate Amjad Zaidi has won the election from Gilgit Baltistan Assembly (GBA-11) constituency Khurmang.

According to the unverified and unofficial results, PTI Candidate Amjad Zaidi has won the elections from GBA-11 Khurmang.