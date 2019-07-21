UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Candidate Anwar Zeb Wins PK-100 Bajaur-I Seat

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 02:30 PM

PTI candidate Anwar Zeb wins PK-100 Bajaur-I seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the unofficial result of PK-100 Bajaur-I, declaring Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Anwar Zeb Khan as winner with 12,951 votes.

According to results issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Jamat-i-Islami candidate Waheed Gull secured 11,775 votes to grab second position while ANP candidate Gul Afzal achieved third position with 8,808 votes.

JUI-F candidate Abdul Rashid got 8,432 votes, Pakistan peoples Party Parliamentarian candidate Hazoor Khan received 3,131 votes, PML-N candidate Israr Uddin Khan secured 5,139 votes.

Overall turnout was recorded 33.47 percent as 52,298 out of 156,237 registered voters of the constituency used their right to franchise at 104 polling stations, while 1230 votes were rejected.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Awami National Party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Rashid

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 21, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

17 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

19 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

19 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.