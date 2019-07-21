PTI candidate Anwar Zeb wins PK-100 Bajaur-I seat

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the unofficial result of PK-100 Bajaur-I, declaring Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Anwar Zeb Khan as winner with 12,951 votes.

According to results issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Jamat-i-Islami candidate Waheed Gull secured 11,775 votes to grab second position while ANP candidate Gul Afzal achieved third position with 8,808 votes.

JUI-F candidate Abdul Rashid got 8,432 votes, Pakistan peoples Party Parliamentarian candidate Hazoor Khan received 3,131 votes, PML-N candidate Israr Uddin Khan secured 5,139 votes.

Overall turnout was recorded 33.47 percent as 52,298 out of 156,237 registered voters of the constituency used their right to franchise at 104 polling stations, while 1230 votes were rejected.