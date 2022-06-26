PTI candidate leading in Swat by-polls in Swat

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf candidate Fazal e Mula here on Sunday took a substantial lead by securing 8,707 votes against Awami National Party's Hussain Ahmed 8,150 votes in 75 polling stations in by-election in PK 7 Swat VI.

According to unofficial results, the counting of ballots papers in remaining 49 polling stations continued in the presence of polling agents of the respective candidates.

The total registered voters in the constituency are 188,084 for whom 124 polling stations were setup by Election Commission.

The polling was started at 8 am. and continued till 5 pm without break. A total of four candidates tried their luck.

The seat was fallen vacant after the death of Member Provincial Assembly Waqar Ahmad Khan.

Polling was held peacefully as no untoward incident was reported from any part of the constituency.