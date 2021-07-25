PTI candidate leads in LA-34 AJK elections from Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :At a single polling station in Multan district, PTI candidate leading the rivals in the AJK legislative assembly polls for LA-34 Jammu, according to unofficial result announced by Returning Officer here Sunday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's candidate Riaz Ahmed leading by two votes in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections for the constituency LA-34 Jammu.

According to unofficial results, the PTI Candidate Riaz Ahmed secured five votes while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nasir Hussain Dar got three votes.

It is pertinent to mention here that the total registered voters for the constituency LA-34 Jammu in Multan were 87 out of which total of eight votes have been cast including five male and three female. A total of 14 candidates were contesting the elections.

The district police made tight security arrangements, however, the polling process remained peaceful.