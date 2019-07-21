PTI candidate Muhammad Iqbal wins PK-111 North Waziristan-I seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the unofficial result of PK-111 North Waziristan-I, declaring Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Iqbal Khan as winner with 10,200 votes.

According to results issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Jamiat Uleam-i-Islam candidate Sami Uddin secured 9,288 votes to grab second position while Independent candidate Jamal Abdul Nasir achieved third position with 5,834 votes.

Overall turnout remained 26.26 percent as 37,043 out of 141,053 registered voters of the constituency used their right to franchise at 76 polling stations, while 236 votes were rejected