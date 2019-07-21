PTI candidate Naseer Ullah wins PK-114 South Waziristan-II seat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the unofficial result of PK-114 South Waziristan-II, declaring Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PT) candidate Naseer Ullah Khan as winner with 11,114 votes.

According to results issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Independent candidate Muhammad Arif secured 10,272 votes to grab second position while JUI-F candidate Saleh achieved third position with 7,103.

Overall turnout remained 22.65 percent as 38,044 out of 167,980 registered voters of the constituency used their right to franchise at 98 polling stations, while 765 votes were rejected.