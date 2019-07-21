UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Candidate Naseer Ullah Wins PK-114 South Waziristan-II Seat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 04:00 PM

PTI candidate Naseer Ullah wins PK-114 South Waziristan-II seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the unofficial result of PK-114 South Waziristan-II, declaring Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PT) candidate Naseer Ullah Khan as winner with 11,114 votes.

According to results issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Independent candidate Muhammad Arif secured 10,272 votes to grab second position while JUI-F candidate Saleh achieved third position with 7,103.

Overall turnout remained 22.65 percent as 38,044 out of 167,980 registered voters of the constituency used their right to franchise at 98 polling stations, while 765 votes were rejected.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD plans further expansion in KSA

2 hours ago

Musanada commences construction of AED68.7 million ..

2 hours ago

NBF net profit rises 15.1% to reach AED357.1 milli ..

2 hours ago

ADNIC recognised as ‘UAE’s most outstanding in ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

3 hours ago

Full-scale operational trials conducted at Midfiel ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.