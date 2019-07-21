PTI candidate Saeed Iqbal grabs PK-109 Kurram-II seat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the unofficial result of PK-109 Kurram-II, declaring Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Saeed Iqbal mian as winning candidate with 39,536 votes.

According to results issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Independent candidate Inayat Ali secured 22,975 votes to grab second position while another Independent candidate Ibrar Hussain achieved third position with 7,953 votes.

Overall turnout remained 40.09 percent as 75,308 out of 187,844 registered voters of the constituency used their right to franchise at 131 polling stations, while 1075 votes were rejected.