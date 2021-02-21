PTI candidate wins Daska by-election: Shibli

DASKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Ali Asjad Malhi had won the by-election in NA-75 Daska and the Election Commission of Pakistan should announce the results.

He was talking to journalists, flanked by Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Usman Dar, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan and Asjad Malhi.

The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership was frustrated as the anti-state narrative of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had lost the support of masses. On the contrary, Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoyed a massive support of the people.

Shibli Faraz said the PML-N was scared as Iman Khan wanted to bring transparency in the electoral process by eliminating any chances of rigging and the politics of intimidation.

It had already lost their political roots in some constituencies, he added.

He said the PML-N was in the habit of doing politics of intimidation, hooliganism and bribe, and its leadership repeated that practice by sending Rana Sanaullah, Javed Latif and others, who were specialists in vandalism, to create law and order situation in Daska, where peaceful electioneering was underway.

Now the PML-N leaders were shedding crocodile tears over the killing of two workers, that had refreshed the memories of Model Town massacre in which innocent women and children were brutally killed, he added.

He said the assassination of workers on the polling day was held under the patronage of Rana Sanaullah, the man responsible for the Model Town killings.

PML-N leaders during their election campaign in Daska used to say that they will win the elections with the power of gun.

He said due to mass acceptance of Prime Minister Imran Khan's narrative, the PTI had got more votes in Daska and Wazirabad Constituencies in recent by elections as compared to elections 2018. The difference between the votes polled to PTI and PML-N in Wazirabad has narrowed from 33,000 to only 4,000.

The lead of PML-N was 40,000 in 2018 but they were being defeated in Daska the last day by-elections.

Castigating the opposition, he said they had already been exposed owing to hypocrisy shown in their non-interest in making the Senate elections transparent and stopping vote buying or purchasing.

In the past Senate elections, the opposition parties had indulged in vote buying and purchasing to bring elite class in the upper house of the parliament.

He said that the government was working hard to introduce electronic voting system to ensure transparency. Legislation was being enacted to give right to vote to expatriate Pakistanis, he said.

He thanked the people of Daska for reposing confidence over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the by elections.

He said he has come to Daska to condole over the assassination of party workers and sympathize with the bereaved families.

Ali Asjad Malhi, the candidate of NA 75 Daska strongly denied the allegations of enduring defeat in his own village, saying his family had never lost the elections from his village since 1947. In the last day's elections, he won the elections with the lead of 1,000 votes.

Condemning the celebrations of PML-N despite assassination of political workers, he said PTI did not celebrate the win due to killings. He will share the Names of murders to media. He will soon represent Daska in the National Assembly.