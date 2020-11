Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Syed Suhail Abbas Shah Sunday won the GBA-3 seat with the margin of 2,195 votes.

According to an unofficial result, he got 6,873 votes while the independent candidate Dr Muhammad Iqbal received 4,678 votes.