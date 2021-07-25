UrduPoint.com
PTI Candidate Wins LA 45 Constituency By Securing 3138 Votes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 10:00 PM

PTI candidate wins LA 45 constituency by securing 3138 votes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate , Abdul Majid Khan Sunday won LA 45 constituency in Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections , according to official result issued by Returning Officer.

According to an official copy of the Form 47, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate bagged 3138 votes while independent candidate independent candidate Abdul Nasir Khan secured 2063 votes.

Total registered voters in the constituency are 6951, votes casted 5532 with 79.58 vote casting percentage.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Kamran Bangash congratulated the party' workers on historic win and said PTI would form next government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

