PTI candidate wins Sialkot by-poll: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ahsan Saleem Baryar has also won Sialkot by-election, (PP-38, Sialkot-IV) following the success in recent Kashmir elections.

In a tweet, he said this confidence of the people was a sign of the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan's political vision.

He confidently said that the ruling PTI would continue its efforts to constitute a new system in the country.