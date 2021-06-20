UrduPoint.com
PTI Candidates Sardar Iyas, Shahida File Nomination Papers For LA-22 Poonch

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 10:40 PM

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan and Shahida Begum, widow of late Sardar Saghir Chughtai, have filed their nomination papers on behalf of PTI in the electoral constituency LA-22 Poonch-5 to contest scheduled AJK general elections.

The nomination papers of Begum Shahida Saghir Khan and Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan (nephew of late Sardar Sagheer Chughtai) from LA-22 Poonch-5 were filed to the office of Returning Officer Thorad (Rawalakot district) on Saturday as the PTI candidates.

Sardar Tanveer Illayas reportedly filed the nomination papers being the covering candidate. Earlier, late Sardar Sagheer Chughtai was accorded the PTI's candidature to contest the polls scheduled to be held on July 25.

But after his tragic death in the road accident near Azad Pattan on June 10 (this month) his family decided to field his widow Begum Shahida Saghir Khan to contest the election from their parent constituency.

A large number of the local PTI activists and the supporters including Sardar Iftikhar Chughtai, Sardar Tanveer Sarwar, Imtiaz Shaheen, Khalid Ibrahim Khan, Shaheen Kanwal, Sardar Khidr Mustafa, Sardar Saghir Chughtai's brothers Sardar Maqsood Chughtai and Sardar Idrees Chughtai, besides Sardar Asif Khan were accompanied the PTI's nominees on this occasion.

The nomination papers of the PTI's nominee Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan from Central Bagh constituency will be filed in Bagh district tomorrow.

