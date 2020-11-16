PTI candidates win GBA-13, GBA-14 Astore

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :According to unverified and unofficial result, District Astore both seats won by Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) candidates Mohammad Khalid Khurshid and Shamsul Haq.

PTI candidate Mohammad Khalid Khurshid has won the elections from GBA-13, Astore-1by securing 3,846 votes.

PTI Candidate Shamsul Haq has won the election from GBA-14, Astore-II by securing 5,364 votes.