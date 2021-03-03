UrduPoint.com
PTI Candidates Win Two Technocrat Seats Of Senate Polls In KP

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 07:40 PM

PTI candidates win two Technocrat seats of Senate polls in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) fielded candidates for two Technocrat seats have been emerged as victorious in Senate polls held here on Wednesday at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly.

According to unofficial results, Dost Muhammad Khan of PTI obtained 59 votes while Hamayan Khan of same party got 49 votes.

Farhatullah Babar of PPP got 34 votes and lost the seat.

