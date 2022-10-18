PTI cannot win general elections: Tanveer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), cannot win general elections.

The PTI leaders cannot make fool the public in next elections, he said while talking to a private television channel. The PTI leaders are ruling in Punjab and they have used the influence to win by elections, he added. The PTi candidates had clinched six seats and collected votes of over five hundred thousand. He added that the candidate of other political parties also received five hundred thousand votes. He hoped that the PML-N, would win the next elections with majority votes.

Meanwhile, Sardar Lateef Khosa of Pakistan Peoples Party while talking to private news channel said that PTI Chairman had wasted a huge amount of national exchequer. He said the PTI is playing foul with democratic system and constitution of Pakistan. He said the PTI Chairman can hold one seat only after winning six seats. The PTI leadership will have to leave other seats. He said this is sheer violation of constitution and democratic norms. The PTI leaders would lost general elections due to undemocratic attitude, he said. In reply to a question about result of by elections in favor of PPP candidates, he said the PPP had won two seats.