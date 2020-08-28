UrduPoint.com
PTI Can’t Bring Nawaz Sharif Back To Pakistan, Says Ata Ullah Tarar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 03:28 PM

PTI can’t bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan, says Ata Ullah Tarar

PML-N Deputy Secretary Ata Ullah Tarar says PTI is facing backlash due to its fake slogan of accountability, and therefore, they are now making noise to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan which is not possible.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2020) Bringing PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz back to country was not possible, PML-N Deputy Secretary General Ata Ullah Tarar said on Friday.

He said they [PTI] could not bring Nawaz sharif back no matter whatever they did.

“Jahangir Khan Tareen could not come back,” said Ata Ullah Tarar, adding that these leader were facing failure due to fake slogan of “accountability”.

He was expressing these views while talking in a tv program on Friday.

Tarar said that Interpol would not deal with political cases and whereas the conviction of Nawaz Sharif was concerned they [PML-N] had legal remedy to challenge that.

Ata Ullah Tarar’s views have come at the moment when Prime Minister Imran has admitted that it was his government’s mistake to allow Nawaz Sharif leave this country for treatment in London. Imran Khan said that his government regretted over decision of Nawaz Sharif.

Imran Khan said that the Federal cabinet deliberated on the matter of Nawaz Sharif that whether he should be allowed to leave this country or not. He said they also received the orders from the court that the government would be responsible if anything happened to Nawaz Sharif.

He also remembered that Shehbaz Sharif offered to submit indemnity bonds worth Rs 7billion and made a promise to bring him back.

