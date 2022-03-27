UrduPoint.com

PTI Caravans From All Over Country Arrived Parade Ground

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2022 | 04:30 PM

PTI caravans from all over country arrived Parade Ground

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) caravans from all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) are started arriving in Federal capital to participate in the largest public meeting "Amar bil maroof".

PTI Karachi, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and various parts of Punjab caravans including Dera Ghazi Khan also reached at Parade ground, the venue of PTI public gathering.

PTI Karachi caravan led by PTI MNA Aftab Siddiqui and MPA Shahzad Qureshi also arrived in Islamabad.

Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, Parliamentary Leader Khurram Sherzaman and local leaders welcomed the train caravan at Margalla Railways station. The PTI workers from all over Sindh traveled long way to reach Islamabad in train. A large number of PTI Sindh women workers were also arrived in Islamabad via train.

PTI caravans of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces and AJK also started arriving in federal capital.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi said that history will be written today. He expressed the hope that it would not only the biggest gathering in the history of Pakistan, but also in sub-continent.

He said that the nation and the Ummah stand with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to APP, PTI worker from Dera Murad Jamali said that large numbers of PTI workers were arrived from various cities of Balochistan to attend today's public meeting. "We all should repose confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and express solidarity with our leader", he added.

PTI leader Amir Mughal said that number of PTI workers caravans had reached the venue while others were on way from across the country to participate in the historic public meeting. A large number of overseas Pakistanis were also reached the federal capital to participate in the rally.

PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that history will be written today as this will be the largest public gathering. He said that people have decided that they are firmly stands with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

More huge rallies and caravans from Khyber Pakthunkhwa, AJK, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan were moving towards Islamabad Parade ground, the venue of historic public meeting.

