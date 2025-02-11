PTI causing unnecessary chaos in parliamentary proceedings: Sardar Yousuf

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Muhammad Yousuf on Tuesday strongly criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members for their disruptive behavior, stating they were causing unnecessary chaos in parliamentary proceedings, thereby wasting both their own time and that of the House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Muhammad Yousuf on Tuesday strongly criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members for their disruptive behavior, stating they were causing unnecessary chaos in parliamentary proceedings, thereby wasting both their own time and that of the House.

Speaking at Floor of the House in the National Assembly, he accused PTI lawmakers and noted that the commotion created by PTI members had an unintended consequence—it allowed other lawmakers to discuss critical issues affecting their Constituencies and the country.

He lamented that for the past year, important national matters such as governance, constitutional supremacy, and justice had been overshadowed by PTI’s tactics.

He further alleged that opposition members, instead of engaging in constructive discussions, resorted to disruption whenever public interest issues were raised. Referring today's private members' day session, Yousaf pointed out that several important proposals and motions related to the public were introduced, yet the opposition failed to support them.

Shifting focus to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Yousuf expressed disappointment over the lack of development in the province despite PTI's prolonged rule.

He asserted that no significant development projects had been undertaken since 2013, and opposition representatives in the KP Assembly had been systematically sidelined, denied funds, and even prevented from holding meetings.

He further criticized the KP government for allegedly diverting resources towards political agitation instead of addressing pressing public concerns like employment, infrastructure, and basic services. "Instead of focusing on provincial development, they march towards Islamabad with the intent to 'conquer' it, which is not the mandate given to them by the people," he said.

Highlighting issues in his constituency, Mansehra, Yousaf revealed that despite the passage of 15 years since the devastating earthquake, many schools and buildings remained in ruins. He accused the KP government of failing to allocate development funds for health, education, and infrastructure.

He also criticized the delay in implementing a clean water supply scheme in Mansehra, which had been approved through an agreement with Saudi authorities. According to Yousaf, instead of facilitating the project, the KP government was obstructing its progress.

Concluding his speech, Yousuf called for an assessment of lawmakers' performances, suggesting that those failing to engage in meaningful debate should not be entitled to salaries or perks.

He urged the National Assembly to focus on pressing national issues, including law and order, education policy, healthcare, unemployment, and inflation, rather than personal or political rivalries.