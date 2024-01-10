PTI celebrates PHC verdict reinstating Bat symbol

(@FahadShabbir)

PTI Senator Advocate Ali Zafar and Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan have termed the Peshawar High Court verdict reinstating the bat symbol as a victory for democracy

Talking to the media after the verdict at PHC, they said that now no one can stop PTI from winning elections due to people's support. Barrister Gohar said that party tickets will be given on merit, and now PTI will contest elections on its symbol, the bat.

A larger number of members of PTI, including lawyers, and workers were present on the occasion, celebrating the verdict with cheers and slogans.

The Peshawar High Court has reinstated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 'bat' symbol, overturning the Election Commission of Pakistan's ruling.

In a two-member bench hearing led by Justice Ejaz Anwar and Justice Syed Arshad Ali, the party's symbol is restored. The court, in its verdict, said that the Election Commission's order is illegal, without any lawful authority, and has no legal effect.

The PHC is directed to forthwith publish the certificate filed by the petitioner on its website in terms of section 209 of the Election Act, 2017.

The two-member bench stated that PTI is entitled to the election symbol strictly in terms of sections 215 and 217 red with any other enabling provision of the Election Act and Elections Rules, 2017.