PTI Celebrates "Thanksgiving Day"

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek- e- Insaf ( PTI ) city chapter celebrated "Youm e Tashakur" (Thanksgiving day) here on Thursday on first anniversary of the 2018

Speaking at a ceremony held at Rawalpindi Press Club, former Divisional President PTI Haroon Kamal Hashmi termed the Prime Minister Imran Khan visit to the United States of America (USA) historical and a milestone for strengthening friendly ties between the two countries.

He said that on July 25,2018, the nation had entrusted Imran Khan with the responsibility to lead the country and after a year of public service, the PTI was struggling hard to make the country more prosperous.

Chairman PHA Asif Mehmood while speaking on the occasion described the PM's visit to the USA as a landmark in the history , perhaps for the first time, any American President categorically offered mediation to facilitate resolve the much-delayed Kashmir conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

A large number of PTI workers attended the ceremony while sweets were also distributed.