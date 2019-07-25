PTI celebrates 'Thanksgiving Day'

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on Thursday observed Youm-e-Tashakkur (Thanksgiving Day) to celebrate party's victory in the general election 2018 and Prime Minister's recent successful visit to America

Talking to media here, Provincial Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said the PTI had secured majority seats in the national and provincial assemblies in the general election. Following the clean sweep victory in the election, the PTI Chairman Imran Khan was elected to the highest portfolio of Prime Minister of Pakistan, he added.

In addition to victory in the election 2018, he said, the party also celebrated Prime Minister Imran Khan's successful three-day maiden visit to the US.

The minister said that patriotic Pakistanis in and abroad were celebrating the PTI's 'Youm-e-Tashakkur'.

He said that July 25, 2019 was a Black Day for those whose misdeeds and massive corruption, they had committed for 40 years, were now exposed to the people. "The looters' 40 years of corruption came to an end after general election 2018," he remarked.