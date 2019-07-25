PTI Celebrates "Thanksgiving Day" In Hyderabad

(@imziishan)

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has celebrated "Thanksgiving Day" here on July 25 , a day nation had shown its trust on the party and it's leadership in 2018 general elections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) has celebrated "Thanksgiving Day" here on July 25 , a day nation had shown its trust on the party and it's leadership in 2018 general elections.

The Member National Assembly Ms. Nuzhat Pathan, provincial leaders Khawand Bux Jahejo, Imran Qureshi and others have distributed sweets among the journalists at Hyderabad press club.

In a press conference, PTI leader Khawand Bux Jahejo said the nation had expressed confidence on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan on 25 July 2018 by giving PTI clear majority in National Assembly elections and rejected those who had involved in loot and plunder of the national exchequer.

He termed Imran Khan, a true and committed political leader of Pakistan who had promised the nation to eliminate corruption from the country by putting corrupt elements behind the bars.

He said due to bad governance and corruption since last one decade, Pakistan had lost its credibility in the comity of nations but after coming into power, the Prime Minister Imran Khan had adopted zero tolerance policies and refused to provide leniency to the corrupt elements and he had fulfilled his words.

Today's Pakistan is much different to what it had before 25 July 2018, Jahejo said and added that recently concluded successful US visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan was a big success of Pakistan where thousands of people living in United States had expressed confidence on his leadership.

In reply to a question, he said Federal Government will provide required resources for provision of relief to the people of Sindh.

He told the media that some technical issues were being sorted out in the matter of Hyderabad University and these will be resolved soon and people of the city will have its own university in near future.

On the occasion, PTI leaders have distributed sweets among the journalists and celebrated first anniversary of party's success in last general elections.

Later, they also brought out a rally in which a large number of PTI workers participated jubilantly.

PTI leaders and workers also cut a cake at the occasion.