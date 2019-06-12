UrduPoint.com
PTI Central Finance Board Constituted

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has constituted seven members Central Finance Board as per clause XI (1) of the party Constitution.

According to PTI Central Media Department, formal notification has also been issued in this regard with the consultation of Chairman PTI and Chief Organizer.

Naeemul Haq, Sardar Azhar Tariq, Arshad Dad, Siraj Ahmad, Atif Khan, Naseem ur Rehman adn Jamal Ansari are included in the board.

