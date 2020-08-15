UrduPoint.com
PTI Central General Secretary To Visit Metropolis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 04:25 PM

PTI Central General Secretary to visit metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary General (SG) and MNA Amir Mehmood Kiyani and PM's Coordinator Ahmed Khan Niazi will visit Larkana, Mehar, Dadu, Sehwan, Jamshoro, Hyderabad and Karachi during their four days visit to Sindh.

They will reach Sukkur today (Saturday), according to a press release issued here.

PTI leader and MPA Jamal Siddiqui has left for Sukkur to welcome the PTI Secretary General.

Saddam Kunbhar, Razaq Bajwa and Bashir Sodher are also present with him.

The central leaders of PTI will review party affairs during their visit in Sindh.

The Secretary General will also attend events organized by the local party leaders.

