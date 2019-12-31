UrduPoint.com
PTI Central Punjab President Calls On Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 08:28 PM

President PTI Central Punjab Ijaz Chaudary called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office on Tuesday where they discussed party and other matters of mutual concern

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :President PTI Central Punjab Ijaz Chaudary called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office on Tuesday where they discussed party and other matters of mutual concern.

They strongly condemned the continued curfew in Indian Occupied Kashmir, Indian cruelties against the Kashmiri people and controversial citizenship (amendment) act of Indian government.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said the whole of India was agitating against the controversial act which was the negation of all norms of human rights.

He emphasised that the Indian government should restore the fundamental rights of Muslims by abrogating this controversial law.

India cannot continue its occupation on Kashmir through brutality and torture.

Usman Buzdar said workers were asset of PTI and their genuine grievance would be redressed on a priority basis.

He regretted that the past governments had increased problems of people.

Ijaz Chaudhry said Kashmir was a jugular vein of Pakistan and India was showing cunningness on Kashmir issue.

The PTI had become the most popular party under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

