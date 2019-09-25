PTI Central Secretary Information calls on KP Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Central Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad Wednesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here at Governor House and discussed administrative and development matters in merged districts.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai was also present on the occasion, where the governor apprised the visiting guest about present situation in the newly merged districts.

He said that FATA merger was a great challenge which was successfully implemented and after that the welfare of masses and development have become gigantic task for the government.

He said the people of merged districts have their representation in the provincial assembly and now they would be given funds to utilize in their own areas.

The Governor said the government has also allocated huge funds for development of merged districts, adding that soon the tribal districts would be at par with other areas of the country.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the country is now on path of development and prosperity and due to good governance and wise economic policies the country would attain a prominent status among comity of nations.