PTI Central Secretary Information Calls On Naeem Ul Haq

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 13 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 08:22 PM

PTI Central Secretary Information calls on Naeem Ul Haq

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary Information Ahmad Jawad on Saturday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem Ul Haq and discussed media and political issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary Information Ahmad Jawad on Saturday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem Ul Haq and discussed media and political issues.

According to press release issued by party's Central Media Department, Central Information Secretary Ahmed Jawad, while dismissing the allegations of curbs on media by the Federal government, has stated that PTI believes in freedom of expression. "The propaganda machinery of opposition, he went on to add, is deliberately pitching the narrative of "so-called" censorship, despite the fact that these very parties are part of vicious and malignant campaign against state institutions.

" Their attempts to mar sanctity of state and institutions will not go unattended", said Ahmed Jawad reiterating party's resolve to dismantle fake propaganda against the government and enlighten masses about the reforms undertaken by the government for their welfare.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeem ul Haq acknowledged party's Central Media Department's media strategy to counter fallacious propaganda against the incumbent government. On this occasion, Governor Punjab, Ch.Sarwar, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, Information Minister KP Shoukat Yousafzai and Adviser to CM Punjab Aun Choudhary were also present in the meeting.

