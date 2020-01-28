PTI central secy general, NA chief whip meet Punjab CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary General Aamir Mehmood Kiyani and Chief Whip in National Assembly Aamir Dogar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and agreed to further improve coordination between MNAs and the provincial government.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Usman Buzdar said that problems relating to MNAs' Constituencies would be resolved and no one would be allowed to create hurdles to acceptance of genuine demands of the elected representatives.

"The doors of the CM Office are open on the MNAs as they are dear to me like the MPAs," the CM added.

Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government was also engaged in development work in MNAs' constituencies and they would be given full respect and honour. Consultations with the MNAs would continue to solve problems of people, he assured.

The CM said that proposals of MNAs would be given importance and practicable ones would be implemented. He said, "We will move forward jointly for serving masses of the province." The CM said that so far the performance of the Punjab government had been better than other provinces and conspirators would fail to achieve their nefarious designs. He said the Punjab would continue moving forward.