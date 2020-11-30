UrduPoint.com
PTI Central Secy Info Ershad Mahmud Condoles Death Of Sardar Shah Nawaz Khan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 08:01 PM

PTI Central Secy Info Ershad Mahmud condoles death of Sardar Shah Nawaz Khan

Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Ershad Mahmud expressed deep sense of sorrow over the sad demise of renowned Kashmir freedom movement activist Sardar Shah Nawaz Khan, belonging to Poonch region of AJK, who died after prolonged illness

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Ershad Mahmud expressed deep sense of sorrow over the sad demise of renowned Kashmir freedom movement activist Sardar Shah Nawaz Khan, belonging to Poonch region of AJK, who died after prolonged illness.

In a message of condolence issued here on Monday, Ershad Mahmud said the entire PTI AJK leadership and the activists were equally share the grief, suffered by the bereaved family.

Lauding the meritorious social and political services of the departed leader to the area, the PTI AJK Info.

Secretary said that the life time services of Sardar Shah Nawaz Khan for the socio-economic uplift progress and prosperity of the Poonch region of AJK will always be remembered.

"Late Shah Nawaz Khan was the close associate of late Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, the founder President of AJK State, who spent a vibrant political life for raising Kashmir cause both at home and abroad besides for the promotion of the Kashmir freedom struggle besides for the progress and prosperity of the area", Ershad said and added that the services of the departed leader will always be remembered.

