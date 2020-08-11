UrduPoint.com
PTI Central Vice President Slams Chaman Blast

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 02:03 PM

PTI Central vice president slams Chaman blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Central Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf Fahmeeda Jamali has condemned Chaman blast reiterating government resolve to bring culprits to the task.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, PTI Vice president expressed condolence with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

At least 6 people were killed and 18 others were injured on Monday in an IED blast occurred on Mall Road of the Chaman Qilla Abdullah district.

