PTI chairman approaches IHC against complaint about his 'nikah'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi on Wednesday approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the admissibility of a case in the trial court regarding their 'nikah'.

The petitioner had stated that the complainant had leveled absurd allegations against the PTI chairman and his wife.

The allegation leveled in a private complaint didn't fall under section 496, he said.

The lawyer said that his client had married as per law, adding that the complainant wanted to defame the petitioner. He said that the complaint regarding the marriage of PTI's chairman was non-maintainable.

The petitioner prayed the court to dismiss the complaint while declaring the same as non-maintainable.