PTI chairman' arrest is not political, Khan can moves to SC : Kundi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Saturday made it clear that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman' arrest was a court order not political and Khan has the right to move it in the Supreme Court against the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) verdict in the Toshakhana criminal case.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, he commented that in the past both the political leadership of PPP and PML-N had faced jails and participated in elections without its leadership, however, PTI can also participate in coming general elections with its symbol and other party leadership.

He said Khan deliberately submitted fake details of Toshakhana gifts to the ECP and is found guilty of corruptpractices.