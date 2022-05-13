PTI Chairman asks workers to get ready for Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Imran Imran Khan Thursday asked the PTI workers to make preparations for march on Islamabad after May 20.

Addressing a big public gathering in Attock, he said it was a decisive moment for Pakistan's real freedom and asked the youth to stand up and struggle for end of corruption from every tier of society.

He regretted that efforts were being made to wind up NAB and end other ongoing cases.

He said that those who cannot reach Islamabad need to protest in all cities and towns and also send their families.

However he said every one must stand for Pakistan adding that this was not Imran Khan's fight, but this was Pakistan's fight.

He claimed that his government improved the exports, tax revenues, industry was growing, economy was improving and yet his government faced a no confidence motion, which he claimed was the result of a foreign conspiracy.

He said due to effective measures his govt ably handled Covid pandemic and resurrected the economy.

Since his ouster, chairman PTI is holding a series of jalsas in different cities, including Karachi, Mianwali, Lahore and Peshawar.

Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi, ex -Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar Zufi Bukhari, Major (R) Tahir Sadiq and other PTI leaders also spoke at the public gathering.