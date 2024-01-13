PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar’s Family Attacked In Islamabad
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 13, 2024 | 04:05 PM
The latest reports suggest that during he legal proceedings in SC, Barrister Gohar informed the bench that armed assailants had assaulted his sons and nephews.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2024) In a shocking turn of events during a court hearing at the Supreme Court, Barrister Gohar revealed that he had just received news of a targeted attack on his family.
Amidst the legal proceedings, Barrister Gohar informed the court that armed assailants had assaulted his sons and nephews.
"I've just learned that my family is under attack. There were four armed intruders at my home – they seized our computer, and my son and nephew were physically assaulted," he expressed during a conversation with Ali Zafar.
CJP Isa expressing deep concern, emphasized that such incidents should never have occurred. In response, he summoned the Additional Attorney General to the roster, instructing an immediate resolution of the matter.
Upon his return to the Supreme Court, Barrister Gohar faced inquiries about his family's safety.
PTI Chairman, addressing the severity of the situation, detailed the intrusion of armed individuals into his residence and voiced a lack of trust in anyone.
The CJP directed the Additional Attorney General to swiftly handle the matter.
The law officer assured the court that investigations were underway, having communicated with the Interior Secretary and IG to ascertain the details of the incident.
The CJP intervened, restraining Barrister Gohar from providing further details and instructed to first brief the Additional Attorney General. If the matter remains unheard, the court should be promptly informed.
Barrister Gohar, expressing his distress, remarked, "The situation has now exceeded all limits."
In response, CJP Isa remarked that they are not law enforcement officers and, if unable to resolve the matter, should guide the court on further actions.
