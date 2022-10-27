PTI Chairman behind conspiracy hatched against Arshad Sharif: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Wednesday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is behind the conspiracy plan hatched against Arshad Sharif.

Arshad Sharif left the country after receiving threats from somewhere and the PTI Chairman was well aware of threats disclosed by a journalist, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Faisal Vowda has addressed the press conference today and we should take notice of the statement given by the PTI leader, he said.

As per the statement of Faisal Vowda, he said PTI was in contact with Arshad Sharif who was killed by a police officer in Kenyan territory mistakenly.

He said that Imran Khan should disclose the information before the commission made to resolve the mystery of the killing of a journalist in Kenya.

He alleged that Imran Khan could be the mastermind of all such conspiracy hatched against a well-known journalist in Pakistan.

In reply to a question about the preparation of the government for controlling the law and order situation, he said the police teams are fully alert to maintain peace and tranquility in the Federal capital.

He, however, said that no one is allowed to create a law and order situation in the country through a long march.