PTI chairman challenges his indictment in cipher case before SC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman on Wednesday challenged his indictment in the cipher case before the Supreme Court.

The PTI chief, in his petition, prayed the top court to set aside the judgment of Islamabad High Court (IHC) dated October 26, and that of the trial court dated October 23 pertaining to his indictment.