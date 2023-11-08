Open Menu

PTI Chairman Challenges His Indictment In Cipher Case Before SC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2023 | 06:43 PM

PTI chairman challenges his indictment in cipher case before SC

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman on Wednesday challenged his indictment in the cipher case before the Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman on Wednesday challenged his indictment in the cipher case before the Supreme Court.

The PTI chief, in his petition, prayed the top court to set aside the judgment of Islamabad High Court (IHC) dated October 26, and that of the trial court dated October 23 pertaining to his indictment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court October Islamabad High Court Top Court

Recent Stories

Court discharges Muhammad Khan Bhatti in principal ..

Court discharges Muhammad Khan Bhatti in principal secretary appointment case

2 seconds ago
 Students evacuated from German high school over 't ..

Students evacuated from German high school over 'threat'

1 minute ago
 Qatar negotiating release of 10-15 hostages for Ga ..

Qatar negotiating release of 10-15 hostages for Gaza ceasefire: source

1 minute ago
 Brussels recommends opening EU membership talks wi ..

Brussels recommends opening EU membership talks with Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Putin meets senior Chinese general, hails growing ..

Putin meets senior Chinese general, hails growing military ties

1 minute ago
 Zelensky says EU membership talks recommendation ' ..

Zelensky says EU membership talks recommendation 'right step' for Ukraine, Europ ..

1 minute ago
Curbing environmental pollution global issue: Comm ..

Curbing environmental pollution global issue: Commissioner

1 minute ago
 LESCO detects power theft in Airline, Wagah Sub-di ..

LESCO detects power theft in Airline, Wagah Sub-divisions

1 minute ago
 Land allotment in new industrial policy raises eye ..

Land allotment in new industrial policy raises eyebrows in Ladakh

19 minutes ago
 Fawad Hasan chairs first meeting of SIFC Working G ..

Fawad Hasan chairs first meeting of SIFC Working Group

19 minutes ago
 Man killed in firing incident

Man killed in firing incident

19 minutes ago
 Massive destruction of Gaza housing a war crime: U ..

Massive destruction of Gaza housing a war crime: UN expert

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan