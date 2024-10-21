Open Menu

PTI Chairman Claims 26th Constitutional Amendment Subjugates Judiciary To Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 03:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, on Monday alleged that the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment package has rendered the judiciary subordinate to the government.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he criticized the government for what he described as the arbitrary passage of the constitutional package.

A senior leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Dr Farooq Sattar said that after the approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the government should focus to address the challenges being faced by the country like price hikes, unemployment and others.

Dr Farooq Sattar said the government should give maximum autonomy to provinces as strong provinces are the guarantee to strengthen federation.

MQM leader emphasized the importance of both constitutional amendments and changes in local government laws, advocating for the devolution of powers to lower levels.

He stated that the government must truly transfer all rights and powers to the federating units to allow them to operate independently.

