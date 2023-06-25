PTI chairman exposed badly in 'Tosha Khana' case: Tahira Aurengzeb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly (MNA) Tahira Aurengzeb said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was exposed very badly in 'Tosha Khana' case.

Talking to a private news channel on Sunday, she said, our party members suffered jails in false cases due to which the National Accountability Burea (NAB) declared that these cases had no authentic evidence and all these were false cases.

Replying to a question, she said that PTI workers had never experienced jail time even a single day and they thought it like a five-star hotel where everything would be served according to the choice.

PTI workers need to understand the reality of the political system and leadership is not an easy task to deliver in an appropriate manner, she expressed.