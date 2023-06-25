Open Menu

PTI Chairman Exposed Badly In 'Tosha Khana' Case: Tahira Aurengzeb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PTI chairman exposed badly in 'Tosha Khana' case: Tahira Aurengzeb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly (MNA) Tahira Aurengzeb said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was exposed very badly in 'Tosha Khana' case.

Talking to a private news channel on Sunday, she said, our party members suffered jails in false cases due to which the National Accountability Burea (NAB) declared that these cases had no authentic evidence and all these were false cases.

Replying to a question, she said that PTI workers had never experienced jail time even a single day and they thought it like a five-star hotel where everything would be served according to the choice.

PTI workers need to understand the reality of the political system and leadership is not an easy task to deliver in an appropriate manner, she expressed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Hotel Sunday All

Recent Stories

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievem ..

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievements in 2022

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ..

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ensuring economic prosperity

22 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future an ..

Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future and MBRSC partnership

37 minutes ago
 EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expressio ..

EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expression of a Brand on Social Media&# ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse preparedness to accommodate 37 ..

1 hour ago
 Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi ..

Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new ..

2 hours ago
UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accessi ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

2 hours ago
 UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, ME ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, MENA Fintech Association launch ..

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to est ..

AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to establish &#039;SAFEEN Drydocks&# ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan