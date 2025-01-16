PTI Chairman Gohar, KP CM Gandapur Meet COAS Gen Asim Munir
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 16, 2025 | 02:38 PM
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan confirms meeting between Barrister Gohar and Army Chief General Asim Munir
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan conformed meeting between party Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir.
In an informal conversation with journalists in the courtroom at Adiala Jail on Thursday, Imran Khan was asked about the meeting between Barrister Gohar and the Army Chief. He initially expressed hesitation and said he was not aware of the details.
However, later, Imran Khan confirmed the meeting between Barrister Gohar and the Army Chief and said, “The meeting with the Army Chief is a positive development. If talks have started, it is a good thing, and it is good for Pakistan. We had been wanting negotiations. The discussions will focus on Pakistan's stability,”.
Imran Khan further stated, “The establishment should talk to us.
I have never said that the negotiations are over; I have always advocated for talks. On the other side, the doors were closed. Now, if talks have started, it will be for Pakistan's stability,”.
On the other hand, Barrister Gohar also confirmed the meeting and said, “My meeting with the Army Chief, along with KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, was held in private. We presented all of PTI's matters and demands before the Army Chief and discussed all our issues with him,”.
He added, “During the meeting with the Army Chief, all matters related to national stability were discussed. We received a positive response from the other side as well. The direct negotiations with the establishment are a welcome development, and we hope the situation will improve now,”.
It may be mentioned here that the PTI Chairman had denied meeting the Army Chief the previous day.
Recent Stories
PTI Chairman Gohar, KP CM Gandapur meet COAS Gen Asim Munir
Mubadala’s ‘KELIX bio’ acquires ‘DiabTec’
Masdar to establish new headquarters at 'The Link' project
EAD launches 1st edition of Abu Dhabi Pearls Festival
ADNEC Group reviews preparations for IDEX, NAVDEX with UAE diplomatic representa ..
ADNOC, AIQ successfully complete trial phase of agentic AI solution
MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Somalia
NADRA offices to be established in all tehsils till March 31st
PTI submits written demands including investigation into May 9, Nov 24-27 events
UAE, Malaysia launch collaboration to protect endangered Malayan tigers
First group of Syrian refugees in Belgium set to return home Thursday
Egyptian President welcomes ceasefire agreement in Gaza Strip
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI Chairman Gohar, KP CM Gandapur meet COAS Gen Asim Munir33 seconds ago
-
NADRA offices to be established in all tehsils till March 31st1 hour ago
-
PTI submits written demands including investigation into May 9, Nov 24-27 events1 hour ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invited to Donald Trump’s inauguration21 hours ago
-
Sports gala inaugurated at City Girls College Gulbahar22 hours ago
-
NAB initiates Rs1.172b recovery in housing society scandal22 hours ago
-
ITTMS system to increase trade between Pakistan, Afghanistan: Muzzammil Aslam22 hours ago
-
Hindu pilgrims return to India22 hours ago
-
New divisional scouts organiser deputed in Multan division22 hours ago
-
Three outlaws held, stolen items recovered in Tank22 hours ago
-
DC visits hospital, school, stadium, park in Khairpur Tamewali22 hours ago
-
Cath lab to be established at DHQ Dera: Dr Farrukh22 hours ago