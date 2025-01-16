Open Menu

PTI Chairman Gohar, KP CM Gandapur Meet COAS Gen Asim Munir

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 16, 2025 | 02:38 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan confirms meeting between Barrister Gohar and Army Chief General Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan conformed meeting between party Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir.

In an informal conversation with journalists in the courtroom at Adiala Jail on Thursday, Imran Khan was asked about the meeting between Barrister Gohar and the Army Chief. He initially expressed hesitation and said he was not aware of the details.

However, later, Imran Khan confirmed the meeting between Barrister Gohar and the Army Chief and said, “The meeting with the Army Chief is a positive development. If talks have started, it is a good thing, and it is good for Pakistan. We had been wanting negotiations. The discussions will focus on Pakistan's stability,”.

Imran Khan further stated, “The establishment should talk to us.

I have never said that the negotiations are over; I have always advocated for talks. On the other side, the doors were closed. Now, if talks have started, it will be for Pakistan's stability,”.

On the other hand, Barrister Gohar also confirmed the meeting and said, “My meeting with the Army Chief, along with KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, was held in private. We presented all of PTI's matters and demands before the Army Chief and discussed all our issues with him,”.

He added, “During the meeting with the Army Chief, all matters related to national stability were discussed. We received a positive response from the other side as well. The direct negotiations with the establishment are a welcome development, and we hope the situation will improve now,”.

It may be mentioned here that the PTI Chairman had denied meeting the Army Chief the previous day.

PTI Chairman Gohar, KP CM Gandapur meet COAS Gen A ..

More Stories From Pakistan