PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies in KP, Punjab: Kaira

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th,2023) Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira says Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan has no desire to dissolve assemblies in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the PTI government in Punjab did not have required numbers to protect Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said PTI is blaming its partners in the Punjab assembly over corruption issues.

In reply to a question about early elections, he said there is no harm in the elections before time as demanded by Imran Khan.

However, he said, we will not accept any condition imposed by Imran Khan on elections.