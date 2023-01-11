UrduPoint.com

PTI Chairman Has No Desire To Dissolve Assemblies In KP, Punjab: Kaira

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 11, 2023 | 01:12 PM

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies in KP, Punjab: Kaira

Qamar Zaman Kaira says the PTI government in Punjab did not have required numbers to protect Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th,2023) Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira says Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan has no desire to dissolve assemblies in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the PTI government in Punjab did not have required numbers to protect Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said PTI is blaming its partners in the Punjab assembly over corruption issues.

In reply to a question about early elections, he said there is no harm in the elections before time as demanded by Imran Khan.

However, he said, we will not accept any condition imposed by Imran Khan on elections.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira TV Government

Recent Stories

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampt ..

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampton

47 minutes ago
 De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing ..

De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing on Chauhary Pervaiz Elahi's pl ..

49 minutes ago
 Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

3 hours ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.