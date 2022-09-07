PTI chairman himself biggest enemy of his party: Qamar Zaman Kaira

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday said that the PTI Chairman himself was the biggest enemy of his party and no need to ask anyone to fight with them.

Talking to a private news channel, Kaira slammed the PTI ill policies which harmed the country so much that it hardly escaped bankruptcy.

He said the allied government took tough decisions for the revival of economy and putting country back on the track of progress.

Kaira said Imran Khan was criticizing national institutions just to get into power, adding that he also opposed NDMA in the current situation when half of the infrastructure washed away due to heavy floods in Balochistan, Sindh and KP.

He was playing politics to create hatred and division in the country, Kaira said.