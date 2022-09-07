UrduPoint.com

PTI Chairman Himself Biggest Enemy Of His Party: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 12:00 AM

PTI chairman himself biggest enemy of his party: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Adviser to Prime Minister on Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday said that the PTI Chairman himself was the biggest enemy of his party and no need to ask anyone to fight with them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday said that the PTI Chairman himself was the biggest enemy of his party and no need to ask anyone to fight with them.

Talking to a private news channel, Kaira slammed the PTI ill policies which harmed the country so much that it hardly escaped bankruptcy.

He said the allied government took tough decisions for the revival of economy and putting country back on the track of progress.

Kaira said Imran Khan was criticizing national institutions just to get into power, adding that he also opposed NDMA in the current situation when half of the infrastructure washed away due to heavy floods in Balochistan, Sindh and KP.

He was playing politics to create hatred and division in the country, Kaira said.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Qamar Zaman Kaira Gilgit Baltistan Progress Government

Recent Stories

India close to Asia Cup exit after Sri Lanka defea ..

India close to Asia Cup exit after Sri Lanka defeat

4 minutes ago
 Ben Wallace Re-appointed as UK Defense Secretary - ..

Ben Wallace Re-appointed as UK Defense Secretary - Prime Minister's Office

5 minutes ago
 US Weapons Systems for Taiwan Intended for Defensi ..

US Weapons Systems for Taiwan Intended for Defensive Purposes - State Department

5 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah asks judiciary to take notice again ..

Rana Sanaullah asks judiciary to take notice against Imran for bringing disreput ..

5 minutes ago
 Relations Between India, Russia to Remain Unaffect ..

Relations Between India, Russia to Remain Unaffected Amid US-China Tensions - Ex ..

16 minutes ago
 Two People Injured in Blast Near DR Congo's Intell ..

Two People Injured in Blast Near DR Congo's Intelligence Service Office - Report ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.