PTI Chairman Imran Khan handed over to NAB on eight-day physical remand

The legal team of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan opposed the plea of the Anti-Corruption watchdog in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) A National Accountability Court on Wednesday allowed eight-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan into National Accountability Bureau's custody in Al-Qadir Trust case.

The judge announced the verdict reserved earlier in the said case.

During the hearing, the NAB had sought 14 days physical remand. However, the PTI lawyers opposed the plea and asked the court to reject the same. They also asked the court to release Imran Khan.

Earlier, a sessions court indicted Imran Khan in Thoshakhana case.

However, Imran Khan refused to accept the charges in the said case.

During the court hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials demanded a 14-day physical remand of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, Khan's lawyers opposed the request and stated that the NAB had no jurisdiction in the case. They also mentioned that the NAB did not share the inquiry report with them and emphasized that a fair trial was Khan's fundamental right.

Khan's lawyers argued that the trial should be held in an open court, and NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar appeared before the court and submitted that Imran Khan was shown arrest warrants at the time of his detention. He added that necessary documents would be provided to Khan's counsel.

The prosecutor stated that the case was related to corruption, and the UK's National Crime Agency had investigated it.

The money received from there was supposed to be deposited into the national treasury, but instead, it was transferred to Bahria town. The prosecutor also said that Khan's aide, Shahzad Akbar, had briefed him about the funds in a cabinet meeting, and the former prime minister had ordered to keep the record sealed.

Imran Khan interrupted the prosecutor's statement and informed the court that he was not shown the warrants during his arrest but later at the NAB office. Khan also requested to allow his personal physician Dr. Faisal, stating that he had not been able to use the washroom for the last 24 hours. He expressed his fear of being treated like "Maqsood Chaprasi" and alleged that something was injected into them, which caused them to die slowly.

Khan's counsel, Khawaja Haris, stated that a building was constructed on the land of Al-Qadir Trust, where people received free education. During the hearing, a medical report was submitted before the NAB, which stated that Khan was fit and did not complain of any pain. The report was prepared by a board of nine doctors, comprising seven doctors from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital and two doctors from the Polyclinic. Dr. Rizwan Taj headed the medical board and said that Khan's blood pressure, sugar level, and heartbeat were normal after repeated tests.