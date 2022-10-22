PTI chairman involve in corrupt practices from day one: Uzma Bukhari

UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Uzma Bukhari on Saturday said that it has been proved that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was involved in corrupt practices since day one

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Uzma Bukhari on Saturday said that it has been proved that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was involved in corrupt practices since day one.

She expressed these views while addressing a press conference here.

She said that he (Imran) had to answerable of his Toshakhana, foreign funding and embezzlement cases before the nation. Imran Khan was the first Prime Minister of the country who had not declared his source of income.

Uzma Bukhari blamed that Imran Khan committed biggest theft of his political carrier during his tenure of government in Federal by selling precious gifts, saying that he was convicted due to his corrupt practices.

She said that Imran Khan was hell bent upon bringing political instability in the country, adding that he was certified thief and he would always be remembered by the same name.

To a question, she said that Imran Khan always labeled his political opponents as a thief but now he himself had been declared as a thief. She said that Imran had no powers to dissolve any provincial assembly.

She asserted that he should have been strictly punished in Toshakhana case.

