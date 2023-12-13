Open Menu

PTI Chairman Lost Credibility After May 9 Attacks On National Institutions: Khurram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2023 | 11:22 PM

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Chairman has lost the credibility after May 9 attacks on national institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Chairman has lost the credibility after May 9 attacks on national institutions.

He alleged that the PTI Chairman had been involved in a hatching conspiracy against the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

About the next election, he said that PML-N would contest the general election under the guidance and leadership of Nawaz Sharif. He hoped that people would vote for PML-N, to form the next government.

