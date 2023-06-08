PTI chairman mastermind of May 9 arson attack: Sanaullah alleges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday alleged that according to evidence, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaaf was the mastermind of the May 9 arson attack.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the person who attacked on ptv and attempted to launch a disobedience movement against the state in 2014, trained a few people and plotted the vandalism executed on May 9 at Zaman Park.

The minister said the PTI members first created the slogan 'the arrest of Imran Khan is our red line' and his arrest will ruin the country are expecting to be treated as political workers which will not happen.

The PTI after crossing the line is asking the political and human rights, he blamed.

The links of these people blend with external forces to create chaos and unrest in the country, It will take time to complete the inquiry, he said adding that strict action would be taken against the culprits.

The government was compiling more evidence of arson and vandalism executed on May 9.